Maruti Suzuki XL6 to be launched on Aug 21: Ertiga-based sportier MPV

Maruti is readying a premium alternative to the Ertiga. The MPV, called the XL6, has been spotted on multiple occasions testing on Indian soil. Suzuki has already showcased the vehicle in concept form at the 2019 Indonesia Auto Show. However, it seems that the brand will launch the vehicle first in the Indian market on Aug 21, 2019. Following its launch here, the MPV will be launched in other parts of the world. It is likely that the XL6 will be exported from India. While the details have not been officially revealed yet, we could glean some from sources and a bit from the images. Here is all that you need to know about the car before its official launch.

Why is Maruti making a more premium Ertiga?

Maruti understands that there is a market for premium MPVs and to fulfill that, the XL6 has been created. It will have a lot of customisation options which will be factory-backed. This will not create any warranty issues too.

Will it be sold through Maruti Arena dealerships?

Actually, no. It will be sold through Nexa dealerships exclusively. Nexa, as you might know, is Maruti's premium wing of dealerships. The inside word is that Nexa dealers insisted that the Ertiga be sold through their now 363 outlets. This will allow them to retail more models than the current Ignis, Baleno, S-Cross and Ciaz.

Will the XL6 look different than the Ertiga?

Yes, it will. Slightly though. The Ertiga, in its second-gen avatar looks premium as it is. However, the XL6 is set to emulate that. For starters, the grille will be widened, the headlights will be all-LED units and bigger too while the fog lights might come with their own DRLs. The alloy wheel design may be different too and Maruti could add 17-inch units. The rear might get a spoiler depending on the trim selected. Nomenclature of the variants will be according to the current Nexa standards - Delta, Sigma and so on.

The cabin will be spruced up for sure. It might get an all-black upholstery treatment instead of the current beige theme. The middle row will see a captain-seat arrangement while the rear will again be fit for two people. Both the middle row occupants will get a sliding option for their seats, thereby increasing comfort. There will also be separate USB ports for all the occupants thereby ensuring that their connectivity devices are always charged. A remote possibility is that this model could also come with an optional sunroof, a first for a modern Maruti vehicle in India.

Am I looking at some new engines?

The word going around is that the XL6 will be first Maruti to have a BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine. This is the same engine from the regular Ertiga and is a 4-cylinder unit. It produces 104PS of power and 136Nm. As is evident from spy images, it will also have SHVS. We have driven the regular Ertiga with this engine and found it to be very torquey. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual as well as a 4-speed torque converter.

Maruti might ditch the diesel engine altogether given their inclination towards discontinuing oil-burners. Is this true or not, remains to be seen at launch.

New features?

Yes, the newer SmartPlay Studio will be added to the Ertiga. Along with, the regular Apple as well as Android connectivity options too will be available. A single zone climate control, rear AC vents, cooled glovebox and additional storage spaces too will be available. The Ertiga will also get automatic headlights and wipers.

How much more will it cost?

Unless we get our hands on the price list, it will be hard to say. Dealers though think that the price will not be more than Rs 22,000 over the regular Ertiga. The variant spread too will be smaller than that of the Ertiga. The Maruti XL6 is expected to sit between the Ciaz and S-Cross in the Nexa line up.