Maruti Suzuki XL6 marks one year in India with nearly 14% MPV market share

Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been well appreciated by customers for it offers a sportier stance compared to the Ertiga and also gets more comfort & convenience features in the cabin as well.

Published: August 24, 2020 12:00 PM

Maruti Suzuki XL6 price

Maruti Suzuki XL6 marks its very first anniversary in India having sold more than 25,000 units since its launch in August last year, capturing a 14 percent market share in the MPV segment. Maruti also states that the XL6 has helped the company take over 50 percent of the MPV market share in the country. The XL6 retails through more than 370 Maruti Nexa showrooms across the country. It gets a BS6-compliant K15 petrol engine and is based on Suzuki’s fifth-generation Heartect platform.

The XL6 is powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine which is the same unit that powers the Ertiga, producing 104 hp and 138 Nm. It comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 19.01 kpl for the manual and 17.99 kpl for the auto.

Maruti Suzuki offers a choice of six monotone colour options for the XL6 – white, grey, silver, khaki, blue and red. Differentiating features between the XL6 and Ertiga include a full complement of LED headlamps, LED fog lights as well as tail lamps, along with a redesigned grille. The MPV also gets skid plates at the front and back, and plastic cladding on the wheel arches. Over at the rear, the XLG gets an integrated spoiler and silver roof rails as well.

On the inside, the XL6 boasts leatherette upholstery and a SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. This is the same seven-inch unit from the Baleno and supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As the name suggests, the XL6 offers seating for six with AC vents for all three rows.

There is a significant increase in demand for premium MPVs owing to the ever-evolving customer needs. XL6 stands strong with its feature-rich package of style, space, comfort, performance and safety to offer an unmatched and smooth driving experience, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

The XL6 has helped Maruti Suzuki enjoy a leadership position in the MPV segment with over 50% market share. We are thankful for the immense faith placed in the brand XL6 by our trusted consumers to make it a success, he added.

