Maruti Suzuki XL6: New design updates

The 2022 XL6 starts from Rs 11.29 lakh for the manual and Rs 12.79 lakh for the automatic. We highlight the 6-seater’s new design tweaks that one should watch out for.

Maruti Suzuki launched the XL6 facelift, which is targeted at ever-evolving urban customers who want a spacious vehicle that offers a commanding road presence. Maruti Suzuki believes that the XL6 showcases a muscular design that will make it stand apart and highlight its premium styling. Based on Nexa’s new design philosophy, ‘Crafted Futurism’, this 6-seater is the second vehicle to feature this styling quotient after the recently launched Baleno. Let’s take a closer look at the new composition and exterior updates Maruti has introduced in the 2022 XL6.

Bold front fascia

Maruti Suzuki has reworked the grille with a thick prominent chrome bar that runs across the nose. The front fascia’s mesh black design remains the same but it now comes with additional chrome garnishing around its frame. The XL6 continues to sport four LED headlights and sharp blade-like LED DRLs. Maruti has also replaced the traditional antenna with a suave looking shark fin one.

Robust side profile

The XL6 gets brand new dual-tone alloy wheels that are now upsized to 16-inches. Maruti Suzuki has also increased the nominal width of the tyre from 185mm to 195mm. The alloy wheels make the side profile brawnier along with thick all-black wheel arches and deep shoulder lines that start from the A-pillar to the tail lamps.

Rejuvenated rear

With 3D LED L-shaped rear lights and a new Smoke Grey lens, the XL6 comes across as very contemporary and youthful. The tailgate continues to be in dual-tone colour, but now the panel between the rear lights comes with additional chrome touches to spruce up its styling and give it a more premium feel. The XL6 boasts a touch of sportiness with a new extended roof spoiler on the back door.

Vibrant new colours

As part of Maruti Suzuki’s premium line, Nexa, the country’s top manufacturer has decided to spruce up 2022 XL6’s colour options with a total of nine paint schemes. If you want to stick to tried-and-test monotone colours then the choices are Nexa Blue, Brave Khaki, Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver and Arctic White. For those who want their vehicles to mirror their personality then the dual-tone range offers Splendid Silver with a Black roof, Brave Khaki with a Black roof and Opulent Red with a Black roof.

