Maruti Suzuki XL6: New cabin features to watch out for

The new three-row vehicle from Maruti Suzuki packs the cabin with segment-first features and smart updates.

The Nexa brand ups Maruti Suzuki’s ante in various fields like luxury, design, technology and practical features. The 2022 XL6 now adds another feather to the Nexa cap by giving utmost importance to making the cabin a comfortable place for the person behind the wheel and the passengers in all three rows. Let’s take a look at the new features the XL6’s cabin comes equipped with.

360-degree camera

The XL6 is the first MPV in the segment to come with a 360-degree camera. It certainly makes parking a lot simpler by letting you know the distance between the vehicle and the objects around you and at the same time sends alert signals if any moving car or a pedestrian is coming toward you. By providing guidelines on the screen while parking, the driver gets an idea of the distance between the car fender and a pillar or a wall. This feature also comes in handy when you have to manoeuvre your way out of tight traffic conditions.

Front ventilated seats

With the competition increasing their list of comfort features and also keeping in mind how unforgiving the Indian summer can be, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the much-needed front ventilated seats. The XL6 is the first vehicle in the entire Maruti Suzuki range to come with this option. It gets three-speed fan modes according to one’s requirements. XL6 has retained front ventilated cup holders placed in the centre console to ensure the beverage remains cool.

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Many may overlook the importance of a tyre pressure monitoring system, but an under or over-inflated tyre, not only, affects the performance of the vehicle but also puts the safety of the passengers at risk. Keeping all these factors in mind, the XL6 facelift is equipped with TPMS. This system keeps a vigilant eye on the tyre pressure and if the pressure drops below or is above the recommended level by the manufacturer then a warning light will illuminate on the dashboard.

Updated infotainment system

The XL6 continues to sport a 7-inch floating infotainment screen just like the Ertiga, but it’s now updated and offers a host of new features. It is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and offers voice command options by simply saying ‘Hi Suzuki’. It also comes with Suzuki’s connected car tech which offers more than 40 features like switching on the air conditioner before stepping inside the cabin, information on vehicle location, service alerts etc. The infotainment system’s home screen layout can be customised according to one’s preference.

To ensure that the cabin remains cool, the XL6 comes with new automatic climate control. To further shield the cabin from outside temperatures, the MPV gets IR Cut Front Windshield and Dark Green UV Cut Glass to protect it from harmful UV rays.

Additional illumination

The XL6 retains an all-black cabin and a stone finish dashboard with silver garnishing. The MPV comes with courtesy lights which switch on automatically when the door opens illuminating the ground underneath the front doors to make it easier for the driver and front passenger to enter or climb out of the cabin. Maruti Suzuki has added ambient interior lights to the cabin’s footwell area for both the driver and the front passenger.