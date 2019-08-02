Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV sketches released: Here’s how the upcoming premium Ertiga looks

Maruti Suzuki has released the first sketch of the upcoming XL6 premium MPV. The sketch released by the manufacturer outlines the basic edges showcases a sporty and premium design. The XL6 from Maruti Suzuki will be based on the Ertiga 7-seat MPV which has been tweaked to create a more premium offering as a 6-seater multi-purpose vehicle. Maruti Suzuki will be selling the XL6 from its NEXA network of dealers.

The sketch revealed the front three-quarter of the XL6 which seem to be equipped with LED headlamps, a new revised front bumper with bold styling and a skid plate to look like a crossover-type vehicle. The front grille has also been redesigned from the one found on the Ertiga with new multi-spoke alloy wheels. The sketch also suggests that the rear of the XL6 will largely look like the Ertiga, however, with subtle tweaks to the tail lamps in addition to a mew sportier rear bumper.

Inside, the XL6 would carry over most of the features found in the standard Ertiga, in addition to more premium features. It will also come with Maruti Suzuki’s SpartPlay 2 touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, while the Ertiga comes as a 7-seat with a bench 2nd row, the XL6 will come as a 6-seater with pilot seats for the second row instead. The top of the line model is likely to be equipped with leather upholstery as well.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, MSIL said, “Maruti Suzuki is ready to roll out the next level of excitement with the XL6, a premium MPV, at NEXA showrooms across the country. Apart from the space and functionality that the customers desire for, the all-new XL6 offers a blend of sporty design and premium interiors, which will help it in establishing its niche in the MPV segment.”

The XL6 will be powered by the same engine options as the standard Ertiga. The 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine which develops 103hp and 138Nm of torque. The engine will come with a 5-speed manual and may also come with a 4-speed automatic option. This engine is also equipped with the mild-hybrid system which is likely to be offered with the XL6 as well. Maruti Suzuki updated this engine in the Ertiga to comply with BS6 emission norms, and the XL6 is also expected to comply with the same. As for the 1.5-litre diesel engine, As Maruti Suzuki plans to completely discontinue their diesel line up from April 2020, it is still unclear whether the XL6 will be offered as a diesel variant will April.