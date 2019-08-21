Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched: Two variants, features and price

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the Ertiga-based XL6. We say officially because by now the vehicle has been revealed in several leaked pictures and last night even a brochure scan was available. Prices start from Rs 9.79 lakh and go up to Rs 11.46 lakh, ex-showroom. Not only this, the Maruti XL6 is being offered in two trims - Zeta and Alpha. There are automatic variants available for both trims too. A lone petrol engine is on offer in the XL6 at the moment. Bookings are on at the Nexa website as well as dealerships across India.

The XL6 comes with a choice of six monotone colour options - white, grey, silver, khaki, blue and red. Differences in terms of looks between the Ertiga include a full complement of LED headlamps, LED fog lights as well as tail lamps. The grille too is different. Moreover, there are skid plates at the front as well as back and plastic cladding on the wheel arches too. At the back, there is an integrated spoiler and one can notice the silver roof rails too. Inside, there is leatherette upholstery as well as SmartPlay Studio infotainment on offer. This is the same 7-inch unit from the Baleno and hosts Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. The XL6, as the name suggests, offers six seats. It also has AC vents for all three rows. Climate control is on offer too.

As far as the engine options go, the XL6 makes do with the mild hybrid, 1.5-litre petrol. This is the same unit from the Ertiga and produces 104hp and 138Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque converter. The claimed fuel efficiency is 19.01kmpl for the manual and 17.99kmpl for the auto.

The XL6 is around 20kg more than the Ertiga petrol. Not only this, it is also 50mm longer, 40mm wider as well as 10mm taller than the Ertiga. The wheelbase, as well as boot space, remain the same at 2,740mm and 209 litres respectively.