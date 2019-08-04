Maruti Suzuki XL6 interior, exterior images teased: Launching this month

Maruti Suzuki XL6, the premium derivative of the Ertiga MPV is all set to launch in India on August 21st this year. It is going to retail through Maruti's Nexa dealership outlets unlike Ertiga, which retails through its Arena dealerships. The XL6 is going to get several cosmetic changes which will differentiate it from the Ertiga. These changes will be aesthetic only as the two MPVs are expected to share their mechanical components. Recently released teaser images of the XL6, on Maruti's official website, gives us a detailed account of what changes and upgrades we can expect from this upcoming product.

Up-front, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is going to get a completely revised design. The headlight, the front grille along with the bumper will have a completely new design. In comparison to the Ertiga, the front fascia of the XL6 looks more aggressive. It gets projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps, a large mesh grille along with a restyled bumper that houses faux skid plates. Other visual changes include the addition of roof-rails, a new set of alloy wheels along with minor revisions on the rear fascia of the vehicle as well.

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 will retain the dashboard layout of the Ertiga. However, it will have an all-black colour scheme instead of a dual-tone black and beige one. Also, the faux wood trim on the dashboard will be of a darker colour and highlighted by a silver accent. Furthermore, the fabric seat upholstery will make way for a leather one. Maruti Suzuki XL6's middle row will feature captain seats instead of a bench set-up. Hence, this premium MPV will essentially become a 6-seater.

Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is expected to get petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol derivative will be a 1.5-litre, K15B unit capable of churning out 105hp of power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is going to be a 1.5-litre unit good for 95 hp along with 220 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual as standard across the range. In addition to this, the petrol derivative might also come with a 4-speed torque converter unit. The XL6 will command a slightly higher price tag than the Ertiga. Expect it range to start from Rs 10 lakh to go up to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).