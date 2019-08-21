Maruti Suzuki XL6 India launch Live Updates: Engine specs, features, variants, colours and expected price

  1. Auto
Maruti Suzuki XL6 India launch live updates: Prices of the XL6 are estimated to be slightly premium to those of the Ertiga MPV. Apart from the revised styling and additional features, the XL6 will only be available with captain seats in the middle row.

By: | Updated: August 21, 2019 7:09 am

xl6 front 660 image

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is all set to launch in India today. To be sold through Maruti's Nexa dealership outlets, the XL6 is based on the Ertiga MPV. It comes with slightly different exterior design along with minor revisions inside the cabin. Maruti is going to position the XL6 as a premium alternative to the Ertiga. As a result of this, its prices are estimated to fall in a slight higher bracket as that of the Ertiga. It will get just two trim levels with two variants each. The XL6 will only be available in a petrol guise. It will use Maruti's 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder gasoline engine which is good for 105 hp along with 138 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an automatic option as well.

Live Blog

Catch all the live updates straight from the launch of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 here

Highlights

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets captain seats in the middle row. This makes it a six-seater MPV as opposed to the seven-seater capacity of the Ertiga. We estimate that its prices are going to fall in-between the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. With this, its nearest competitor, apart from the Ertiga itself, is going to be the Mahindra Marazzo.

