Maruti Suzuki XL6 India launch Live Updates: Engine specs, features, variants, colours and expected price

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is all set to launch in India today. To be sold through Maruti's Nexa dealership outlets, the XL6 is based on the Ertiga MPV. It comes with slightly different exterior design along with minor revisions inside the cabin. Maruti is going to position the XL6 as a premium alternative to the Ertiga. As a result of this, its prices are estimated to fall in a slight higher bracket as that of the Ertiga. It will get just two trim levels with two variants each. The XL6 will only be available in a petrol guise. It will use Maruti's 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder gasoline engine which is good for 105 hp along with 138 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox along with an automatic option as well.

