Maruti Suzuki XL6 bookings open: Sporty, premium avatar of Ertiga to launch this month

Bookings for Maruti Suzuki XL6, the Ertiga based six-seater crossover MPV have commenced today at a token amount of Rs 11,000. This people carrier from the Indo-Japanese automaker is going to launch in India on August 21st this year. Unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 will be retailed through the carmaker's Nexa dealership outlets. Prices of this new MPV are estimated to start from Rs 8 lakh and might go up to Rs 11 lakh for the range-topping trim. In terms of positioning, it will find its place above the Ertiga and compete against the likes of Mahindra Marazzo.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a completely revised front fascia. It gets a new set of LED headlamps which come with integrated LED daytime running lights. In addition to this, the front grille has also been restyled. This along with the new bumper gives the XL6 an aggressive stance. Furthermore, the XL6 comes with black plastic cladding all-around. With a slightly raised ride height, this MPV rides on a new set of black coloured alloy wheels. The rear fascia of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is quite identical to the Ertiga.

On the inside, the XL6 gets a similar cabin layout to that of the Ertiga. However, here the cabin upholstery is an all-black affair. In addition to this, the faux wood panel on the dashboard has been replaced by one of a darker tone and the same is highlighted by a thick silver accent. The XL6, unlike the Ertiga, comes with a 6-seater layout and hence its middle row comprises of two-captain seats instead of a bench set-up.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to confirm the engine line-up of the XL6. However, we expect the same to come with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired to a mild-hyrbid system. Also included in the line-up will be a 1.5-litre, DDiS 220 diesel engine. Both these engines are going to come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Commenting on the occasion Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we have always focused on bringing out products that match the customers’ demand. The XL6 is an exclusive 6-seater premium MPV, designed to meet the aspirations of evolved and discerning NEXA customers. With XL6, we bring NEXA’s first premium MPV, which is high on comfort and convenience along with an array of safety features. The XL6 will further strengthen our NEXA products portfolio and provide our customers with a range of products from hatchbacks, Sedan, SUV and now a premium MPV at NEXA. We hope our customers enjoy the experience of our latest offering."