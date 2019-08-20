Maruti Suzuki XL6 arrives at dealerships: Interior images leaked ahead of launch

To include a more premium offering, Maruti Suzuki will be launching a new model tomorrow on August 20. Maruti Suzuki will be launching the XL6 which is to be sold through Maruti’s premium network of Nexa dealership channel. The XL6 is essentially an uprated version of the Ertiga equipped with more premium features and new styling. Prior to the model’s launch, images of the vehicle arriving at dealerships has surfaced online revealing the interior in addition to additional exterior features on the XL6 from Maruti Suzuki.

The XL6 will come powered by Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with the SmartHybrid system from the Ertiga which will comply with BS6 emission regulations. The engine will be offered with a 5-speed manual in addition to a 4-speed torque converter automatic.

The exterior styling of the XL6 is all new and features a crossover-esque look with plastic cladding on the wheel arches and side skirts, and the bumpers. The exterior lighting on the XL6 including the headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps in the top of the range ‘Alpha’ variant at least will use all an LED setup. As for the interior, the XL6 differs from the Ertiga with an all-black cabin layout, instead of the beige with faux wood trims.

The top of the line Alpha model is likely to be offered with leather upholstered seats, as for the seating layout itself, the second-row bench seating will give way for dual captain seats for a 6-seat configuration, instead of the 7-seat layout from the Ertiga. The XL6 will also come with Maruti Suzuki’s latest-generation infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering design is the same found on the Ertiga as well as the instrument cluster with the digital multi-information screen. Maruti will also offer the cooled and heated cup holders with the XL6.

