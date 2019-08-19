Maruti Suzuki XL6: 5 unique highlights of Ertiga-based premium MPV

Maruti Suzuki XL6 is all set to be launched in India on 21st August. Based on Ertiga, the XL6 will sit above the former in the company's product portfolio for India. Bookings for the XL6 have already begun at a token amount of Rs 11,000. Unlike the Ertiga, the more premium Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be sold through the company's Nexa chain of dealerships. The XL6 will go up against the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo and the Renault Lodgy and is a step by the company to offer the Ertiga in a premium avatar to the buyers. Here are the five things that you need to know about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6:

Sporty Crossover Design

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 will have a sporty design language and it will look more premium than the Ertiga. The XL6 will come with a completely revised front fascia. The MPV will come with new LED headlamps that will also get LED DRLs. The front grille of the XL6 has also been revised for a better visual appeal. Moreover, the vehicle gets plastic cladding all around for more character. On the rear, however, things are quite similar to that of the Ertiga.

Premium Interiors

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be getting slightly premium interiors in comparison to the Ertiga. The colour schemes and the materials used are expected to a bit different for a more premium feel. The XL6 will come with leather upholstery while the door trims will get soft-touch materials. The beige colour theme inside the cabin of the XL6 will be replaced with an all-black one. Furthermore, the second row inside the XL6 gets captain seats in comparison to bench arrangement as seen on the Ertiga.

Engine and Gearbox options

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 will get power from the same petrol engine option that powers the Ertiga. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 105hp and 138Nm. When it comes to transmission options, the vehicle will come with a choice of a six-speed manual and an automatic.

Variant and colour details

A few days back, the variants details of the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 were revealed. The upcoming XL6 will be offered in two trim levels namely Zeta and Alpha. Both variants of the XL6 can be had with a manual or an automatic transmission option. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be available in a total of six colour options to choose from. The new colour options are named as Nexa Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Brave Khaki, Prime Auburn Red, Metallic Magma Grey, Metallic Premium Silver.

Expected India price and Competition

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki XL6 is expected to be launched in India in the price range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The XL6 will be positioned above the Ertiga and will be priced significantly higher, all thanks to the premium treatment on offer. The premium MPV will lock horns with the likes of the Renault Lodgy and the Mahindra Marazzo in the people's movers segment.

