Maruti Suzuki launches ‘Winter Service Campaign’: Offers free 27-point vehicle checkup

Maruti Suzuki 'Winter Service Campaign': The company states that the service camp will pay special emphasis on parts and accessories that improve visibility on the roads, like fog lamps.

December 20, 2020
Maruti Suzuki India Limited recently initiated its ‘Winter Service Campaign’ for customers across the country. The ongoing Winter Service Camp is valid till 5th January 2021 and is being organised with an aim of providing car care and awareness about car maintenance in winters. Under this initiative, the company will offer a complimentary 27-point vehicle checkup comprising of the lighting system, heating and ventilation system, battery, brakes, etc. Trained and expert service technicians will inspect the customer’s vehicle on a pre-defined checklist.

Maruti’s Winter Service Campaign is aimed at providing a hassle-free car ownership experience to the customers during the winter season. Through our wide network of customers can avail detailed vehicle checkup along with various attractive offers, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service said.

Maruti states that the campaign lays special emphasis on parts and accessories that need attention during the winter season, for example, fog lamps, tail lamps, and headlamps that ensure better visibility on winter roads covered in fog at times.

The cap will also focus on problems relating to air pollution through a variety of accessories – Car Ionizer + Air Puriﬁer, Cabin Air Filter PM 2.5, N95 Mask/Germ Buster, AC Disinfectant, and Body Cover which will be available through the wide network of Maruti Suzuki Service Centers and distributor touchpoints. In addition, customers can also choose COVID-19 prevention accessories under Health & Hygiene category across the workshops.

