Maruti Suzuki extends last date for free service, warranty to 30 June 2020

Maruti Suzuki had extended its warranties and free service period once before for customers who had their plans expiring by 30 April. Now, the extension has been offered for those who have their warranties expiring in May 2020.

Maruti Suzuki today announced an extension to its services that include Free Service, Warranty and Extended Warranty. Customers who had their car’s warranty period validity expiring in May 2020 can now avail of the services until June 2020. The objective is to allow customers who could not avail of the previous service and warranty benefits due to lockdown to use them now. The benefits to customers include a primary warranty, extended warranty and free service. Maruti Suzuki has announced an extension in the month of March for warranties ending between 15 March to 30 April.

Most car manufacturers in India have offered extended warranties and time periods for initial free service for its customers owing to the coronavirus lockdown which is in its fourth phase until 31 May.

Under lockdown 4.0, the government has allowed relaxations to bring trade back up to speed including automobile production and sales. Nearly all car manufacturers have now resumed production at their plants and reopened dealerships as well while adhering to safety guidelines.

In related news, Maruti Suzuki recently announced a collaboration with HDFC Bank to provide new retail financing solutions with low and flexible EMI plans on its cars for the benefit of its customers and recover sales which have been hit hard due to the pandemic.

Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank are now offering many finance schemes applicable across Maruti’s model range in India. The schemes are offered for all private vehicle purchases only and do not apply for vehicles intended for commercial use. The scheme includes a plan which lets customers buy a Maruti Suzuki car at a very low initial EMI of Rs 1,111 per lakh.

