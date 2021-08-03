Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition launched: 13 upgrades explained with prices

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition will be a limited-run edition that will come with 13 upgrades to the standard V variant, including the exterior, interior and features upgrades.

By:Updated: Aug 03, 2021 1:55 PM

Maruti Suzuki today launched the WagonR Xtra Edition which will be available on the V variant with 1L or 1.2L MT engine and transmission options, according to our sources close to the development. The Xtra Edition will be a limited-run edition that will come with 13 upgrades to the standard V variant, including the exterior, interior and features upgrades. The total accessory kit has been priced at Rs 22,990.

Exterior styling accessories include front & rear bumper protector, side skirt, wheel arch cladding, bodyside molding, fog lamp garnish, upper grille chrome garnish, rear door chrome garnish, and number plate garnish. There are also some accessories for the interior.

There will be three convenience accessories in the kit – a digital air inflator, a trunk organiser, and a car charger extender.

Individual accessory prices are as follows:

Front bumper protector – Rs 3090
Rear bumper protector – Rs 2490
Side skirt – Rs 6490
Wheel arch cladding – Rs 5290
Bodyside molding – Rs 2490
Fog lamp garnish – Rs 590
Upper grille chrome garnish – Rs 790
Rear door chrome garnish – Rs 890
Number plate garnish – 499
Interior kit – Rs 5990
Digital air inflator – Rs 2111
Trunk organiser – Rs 1290
Car charger extender – Rs 999

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with two engine options – a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that makes 67 bhp and 90 Nm, and a more powerful 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 82 bhp and 113 Nm.

In terms of safety, it gets driver airbag, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), speed alert system, front seat belts reminder and rear parking sensors.

