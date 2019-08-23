Maruti Suzuki WagonR recalled: More than 40,000 units affected

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it is going to recall 40,618 units of the WagonR hatchback powered by the 1.0-litre petrol engine. All the units of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR which were manufactured in-between 15th November 2018 and 12th August 2019 will fall under the ambit of this recall. According to the company, this campaign has been initiated in order to replace the fuel hose fouling with metal clamp as it may have a possible issue which may lead to a safety defect. Maruti Suzuki dealers are going to contact the owners of the affected vehicles starting 24th August. The inspection and the replacement of the faulty part will be carried over free of cost.

Maruti Suzuki has recently introduced the fourth generation of the WagonR hatchback in India. With this latest iteration, the compact hatchback is available with two engine options. These include a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine along with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol motor. The former is capable of churning out 67 hp of power along with 99 Nm of peak torque. While the later is good for 82 hp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. Both these engine are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, they are also available with a 5-speed AMT unit on select variants.

With this generation update, the WagonR received, for the first time, steering mounted audio controls along with a touchscreen infotainment system loaded with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. In addition to this, the new WagonR is safer in comparison to its older iteration thanks to the HEARTECT platform and stiffer body panels. Furthermore, it comes with standard safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with the high-speed alert system. Prices of the new generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR falls in-between Rs 4.34 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh (ex-showroom).