Maruti Suzuki WagonR Launch Live: Hyundai Santro rival to be bigger and more premium - The Financial Express
  1. Auto
  2. Car News
  3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR Launch Live: Hyundai Santro rival to be bigger and more premium

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Launch Live: Hyundai Santro rival to be bigger and more premium

Maruti Suzuki WagonR Price Live Updates: The WagonR has been an immensely popular brand for Maruti Suzuki in India, with the outgoing model still going strong on the sales charts.

By: | Updated: January 23, 2019 8:28 am

Maruti Suzuki New WagonR Live

Maruti Suzuki New WagonR Launch Live Updates: After a prolonged wait and a series of teasers and spy photos, Maruti Suzuki is now all set to launch the all-new 2019 WagonR in India today. The new WagonR will enter the market rivaling its decades-old competitor - Hyundai Santro, which also underwent a complete overhaul recently. To be better prepared to tackle the competition, the WagonR has been redone both inside & out and will now boast of larger dimensions offering more space in the cabin. Besides this, it will now be available in two petrol engine options. The WagonR has been an immensely popular brand for Maruti Suzuki in India, with the outgoing model still going strong on the sales charts. The new one is only expected to improve matters further for the Japanese manufacturer.

Live Blog

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR will compete with its age-old rival Hyundai Santro. While it will boast of a larger cabin, new engine options, and more premium features, expect a hike a price compared to the outgoing model.

RELATED VIDEOS