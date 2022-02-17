Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift in works: Spied during TVC shoot

Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift is spotted during its TVC shoot. The updated model will come with a dual-tone paint scheme and a slightly-increased price tag.

The third generation of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is on sale in the country since 2019. It is almost ready to receive a mid-life update now, and it seems like Maruti Suzuki is working on it. Recently, a video has surfaced over the internet showing a slightly updated version of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR while it was being shot for a TV commercial. The video was shared by Mantaram S Shetty on Instagram.

In terms of visual changes, not a lot of distinctions can be seen on the model that is being spotted. However, a blackened roof is an easy finding here, which confirms the arrival of a dual-tone paint scheme. Moreover, new paint options are likely to be introduced in the WagonR range, along with subtle changes to elements like fog lamp housings, front grille, and more. Nevertheless, new alloy wheels will be seen on the updated Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

The cabin layout is also expected to remain unchanged and outgoing design for the dashboard will be used. The inclusion of a bigger 9-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment unit is likely to be borrowed from the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift. The addition of more features might also be seen on the updated WagonR. Expect the new model to boast a slightly increased price tag as well.

In terms of powertrain, the WagonR facelift is assumed to be sold with the outgoing set of engine choices. A 1.0L three-pot petrol motor that belts out 67 bhp and 90 Nm is part of the package. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. A bigger 1.2L 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol motor is also available on the WagonR. It churns out 82 bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of max torque. It offers two transmission choices – 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.