Maruti Suzuki WagonR decoded: Who makes what parts in your WagonR

The list of the best selling vehicles in India have always included the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R since it was first launched in India. In January 2019, Maruti Suzuki launched the third-generation WagonR and is currently priced from Rs 4.2 lakh to Rs 5.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti manufactures the WagonR in India at their facility in Gurgaon with nearly 100% locally sourced parts.

List of a few suppliers to Maruti Suzuki' all new WagonR hatchback

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is offered with a 1.0-litre petrol engine along with a CNG variant, in addition to a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The smaller engine is a three-cylinder 12-valve motor while the 1.2-litre is a four-cylinder engine with 16-valves. The piston accumulators are supplied by Freudenberg, while the valves are made by Triton Valves. Both engines come mated to 5-speed manual transmission, while the former is offered with a 5-speed AMT as well. The hydraulic actuator in the automated manual gearbox is supplied by Magneti Marelli who also supply the instrument cluster.

Some of the key factors as to why the WagonR’is so popular is that it is extremely spacious inside, especially now that it is based on the manufacturer’s latest Heartect platform. Additionally, the WagonR features cleverly designed and engineered seats that offer a decent amount of comfort and manage the space in the cabin. The entire seat assembly is manufactured by Krishna Maruti – which is a joint venture between the Krishna Group, Maruti and Suzuki.