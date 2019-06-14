Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Swift now BS-VI compliant and more expensive

After recently upgrading the Baleno and the Alto with BS-VI complaint engines, Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturer has now upgraded its compact offerings WagonR and the Swift in order to meet the new emission regulations as well. Only petrol variants of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Swift, i.e. the 1.2-litre, K-Series VVT engine has been upgraded. The upgradation has resulted in an increase in the prices of both the cars, across their respective variants. After the revision, the prices of the WagonR will fall in-between the range of Rs 5.10 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the prices of the Swift will now vary from Rs 5.14 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In addition to upgrading the petrol engines of the WagonR and the Swift, Maruti Suzuki has also announced that the Swift now meets the upcoming safety regulations. This is true for the petrol as well as the diesel derivatives of this hatchback. Furthermore, the company has announced the introduction of CNG variants in the new Alto. The same will be available in the Lxi and the Lxi (O) trims of this hatchback. Prices for these are Rs 4.10 lakh and Rs 4.14 lakh respectively.

Though Maruti Suzuki hasn't upgraded the WagonR's 1.0-litre engine to meet the BS-VI emission norms, prices of its variants using this engine have been revised. These will now fall in the range of Rs 4.34 lakh to Rs 5.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The upgradation of the WagonR and the Swift comes after the upgradation of the Alto and the Baleno. Mind you, Maruti Suzuki is only upgrading its petrol engine line-up to meet the BS-VI emission norms and not the diesel ones since the company has already announced that it is going to discontinue oil-burners from its portfolio after April 2020 i.e. after the BS-VI emission norms become applicable.