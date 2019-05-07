Maruti Suzuki WagonR 7-Seater MPV India launch likely in June

Maruti Suzuki might soon introduce a 7-seater version of its popular compact hatchback WagonR in India. According to a report published in NDTV (carandbike), the Indo-Japanese automaker might launch the MPV iteration of the WagonR as early as June this year. The report further states that this vehicle is going to get a different nameplate. And that the same is going to retail through its NEXA dealership outlets. This MPV is going to get a sizable upgrade in terms of its features and creature comforts in comparison to the hatchback. In addition to this, it may even get a different interior layout. And this is the reason why Maruti wants to retail the same through its NEXA outlets instead of the ARENA.

Maruti Suzuki has recently introduced the fourth-generation iteration of the WagonR in India. It comes with a complete makeover and uses Suzuki's new HEARTECT platform. The 7-seater version is also going to be based on the same underpinnings. It is likely to use a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 82 BHP of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, there will be a 5-speed AMT on offer as well.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR 7-seater MPV was first showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo. The same was based on the last generation iteration of this hatchback. Since then there have been a lot of speculations regarding the launch of this vehicle in India. If launched, the Wagon R 7-Seater is not going to be the only MPV under the 4-meter category. It will join the ranks of the Datsun Go+ and the soon to be introduced Renault Triber. In Maruti's portfolio, it will find its place below the Ertiga. Prices of the same are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: NDTV (carandbike)