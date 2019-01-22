Maruti Suzuki WagonR 2019: New Hyundai Santro rival to launch in India tomorrow

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 Expected Price and Features: Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the all-new 2019 Wagon R in India on 23 January and we will be present at the launch event to bring you details live from the venue tomorrow. Once launch, the new Wagon R will rival its age-old competitor - the Hyundai Santro which also underwent a complete overhaul recently. To overcome this competition, the third-generation Wagon R will boast of a fresh new design while retaining the ol' tall boy appeal. Both Wagon R and Wagon R Stingray will be modern, underpinned by the new Heartect platform.

The same also underpins the new Maruti Suzuki Swift, which means that the new Wagon R will be bigger than the outgoing model. It will be 3395 mm long, 1475 mm wide, and 1650 mm tall. Also, it will benefit from a longer wheelbase of 2460 mm.

The design and styling of the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R have been completely revamped while it still remains a tallboy. To go with its tallboy design, Suzuki have updated the new Wagon R with new tail lamp clusters that are vertically placed, something that is seen on premium and larger vehicles. Colour options will include Superior White, Silky Silver, Magma Grey, Autumn Orange, Nutmeg Brown and Poolside Blue.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki WagonR is expected to be powered by the 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine that also powers the current generation of WagonR, however, it is likely the tuning will be tweaked for the new model for better efficiency. The current model of Wagon R gets 67 bhp and 90 Nm. Expect the new one to be available in both manual and automatic variants.

Maruti Suzuki will load the new Wagon R with features that render it much more modern than it has been so far in India with an upgraded cabin that boasts of Suzuki Connect infotainment system with smartphone connectivity through both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. When it comes to safety, it will feature dual airbags, ABS and EBD in compliance with the new government guidelines.