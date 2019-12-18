20 years of Maruti Suzuki WagonR and why it became India’s favourite tall boy

Maruti Suzuki WagonR was first launched in India back in 1999 and grew to immense popularity as an affordable family car rather instantly. It has now been 20 years since the WagonR has been one of the top choices for families and amongst first-time car buyers as well. In fact, over the span of two decades, the WagonR has remained in the list of top 10 selling cars in India. For years, the WagonR maintained its instantly-recognisable design but this year a whole new version was launched with larger dimensions, new features, and two engine options. We take a look at the various generations the WagonR has been through to the one that retails in India now.

1999 Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Launched as a direct rival to Hyundai Santro, 1999 Maruti Suzuki WagonR came with a 1061cc engine with 66 hp and a fuel efficiency of 12.9 kpl. While it may not sound like much in today's standards, it didn't take very long for the WagonR to gain popularity back then. Maruti rolled out a minor facelift in 2003 with slight chrome on its face and body-coloured bumpers. The interior was finished in Beige and was well-liked for it offered loads of space.

2006 Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The 2006 version was a major update as the Duo variant came with an LPG fuel option. The design and styling were also updated drastically but it retained the original tall boy appeal. The updated headlamp design and chrome inserts on horizontal slats gave it a touch of premium. With an LPG tucked in the boot with still space for luggage, the LPG WagonR variant produced the same power but delivered 14 km/kg which further boosted its popularity. Another major change was that it was updated with a driver-side airbag and ABS.

2010 Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The 2010 WagonR was underpinned by an all-new platform and was powered by a new 998cc KB10 engine which was also available with the option of CNG. It made 57 hp when driven on CNG and 61 hp when on LPG, and the claimed fuel efficiency from this version shot up to 18.9 kpl. The 2010 model had a larger wheelbase and length and a more upclass design that helped it rival the likes of Hyundai i10. It came with ABS, airbags, defoggers and fog lamps. This model also had an all-new interior which was retained until the last WagonR.

2013 Maruti Suzuki WagonR

A facelift of the 2010 model, the model launched on 14 January 2013 came with a lot of cosmetic changes like a narrower grille, restyled bumpers with larger vents and new fog lamp housing. On the inside, it came with dual glovebox, manual day/night IRVM, and a music system that featured USB and AUX. This variant was updated with an AMT in 2015.

2013 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 'Stingray'

The closest to the Japanese version Kei in terms of design, WagonR Stingray was the flagship in the series with a new chrome grille, segment-first projector headlamps, gunmetal grey alloys, side skirts, roof-mounted rear wing, and a chrome garnish on the tailgate with 'Stingray' embossing. By this generation, the WagonR had a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.5 kpl. On 27 January 2017, Maruti dropped the Stingray moniker and the model was renamed as the WagonR VXi+ with the same features.

2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!

2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with far more generous proportions compared to the older model. The new Wagon R is 19mm longer, 145 mm wider and 5 mm taller. It comes with two engine options - a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine with 67 bhp, and a more powerful 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 82 bhp. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 21.5 kpl for the 1.2-litre variant and 22.5 kpl for the 1.0-litre trim.