Maruti Suzuki WagonR 1.0 is now BS-VI compliant! Additional cost, fuel efficiency & other details

Maruti Suzuki has silently launched the BS-VI compliant WagonR 1.0 in India. The 1.2-litre version of the WagonR is already on sale in BS-VI guise. The new BS6 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 1.0-litre has been launched with prices starting at Rs 4.42 lakh with the top end reaching out at Rs 5.41 lakh (ex-showroom). All variants of the new BS6 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 1.0 are now dearer by Rs 8,000 compared to the outgoing BS-IV models. The new BS6 model is highly similar compared to the BS4 model. The fuel efficiency of the BS6 model has dropped to 21.79kmpl compared to 22.5kmpl for the BS4 model. The new Maruti Suzuki WagonR BS6 is powered by the same 998cc, three-cylinder K10B petrol engine that is good for producing a maximum power output of 68hp.

Since the price hike is not that high, the sales numbers for the highly popular WagonR are not going to be impacted. The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR was launched in India in January this year and the new model is better than its predecessor not only in terms of visuals but features and interiors as well. The third-generation model of the company's loved hatchback gets a tall boy design along with redesigned grille and headlamps. The rear end of the car has also been revised with redesigned tail gate and tail lamps.

Built on a lightweight Heartect platform, the new Maruti Suzuki WagonR offers better space on the inside. The car now has a new dashboard along with SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well. Key features on the Maruti Suzuki WagonR include driver side sun visor with ticket holder, AC & heater, power windows and reclining & front sliding seats. When it comes to safety, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR 1.0 gets driver airbag, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder with alarm, speed alert system and rear parking sensors along with central locking.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! If you still haven't, please visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.