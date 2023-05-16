Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves 30 lakh sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has achieved the 30 lakh sales milestone in India. This tall-boy family hatchback was first launched in the year 1999 and is currently priced from Rs 5.54 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, today announced that the WagonR has achieved the 30 lakh sales milestone in India. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was first launched in the year 1999. Over the years, it has evolved a lot but still retains its tall-boy boxy design. The WagonR is currently the best-selling car in India.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Price and specifications

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is currently priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.42 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered with two petrol engines. The base-spec 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated unit develops 66 bhp, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. It also gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 88 bhp and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. There is also a bi-fuel CNG version on sale.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “WagonR’s continued success with over 3 million cumulative sales is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks. Since its launch, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | What Makes The Maruti Suzuki WagonR a Best Seller?

He further added, “The True Tall Boy has consistently featured in the top 10 best-selling cars in India since the last decade and has also held its position as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the country for the last two years. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s bold design, class-leading interior space, practicality, reliability and high fuel efficiency are some of the factors that have bestowed it with the trust of over 30 lakh families.”

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.