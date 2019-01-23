Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 launched at a price of Rs 4.19 lakh: Should Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro worry?

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has finally been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings for the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R had already begun at the company's dealerships a few days back at a token amount of Rs 11,000. Built on the fifth-generation Heartect platform, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets more generous proportions compared to the outgoing model, translating into a more spacious cabin. In order to be precise, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R measures 3,655mm x 1,620mm x 1,675mm (LxWxH) and has a wheelbase of 2,435mm. All thanks to the new dimensions, the new Wagon R is 19mm longer, 145 mm wider and 5 mm taller when compared to the outgoing model. The car has been fitted with a fuel tank having 32-litre capacity. Maruti Suzuki says that close to Rs 670 crore has been invested in the development of the new Wagon R.

Speaking of powertrain, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be on sale with two engine options. First, the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 67 bhp and 90 Nm. On the other hand, there is a more powerful 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine on offer as well that develops 82 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 113 Nm. The company claims a fuel efficiency of 21.5 kmpl for the 1.2-litre variant and 22.5 kmpl for the 1.0-litre trim.

In terms of safety, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets driver airbag, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), speed alert system, front seat belts reminder and rear parking sensors. The cabin of the new Wagon R gets a new touchscreen SmartPlay infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been launched in India in six colour options namely Pearl Poolside Blue, Magma Grey, Pearl Nutmeg Brown, Pearl Autumn Orange, Superior White and Silky Silver.

Here is the variant wise pricing of the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in India:

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R price in India 1.0L petrol manual LXI Rs 4.19 lakh VXI Rs 4.69 lakh 1.0L petrol AGS VXI Rs 5.16 lakh 1.2L petrol manual VXI Rs 4.89 lakh ZXI Rs 5.22 lakh 1.2L petrol AGS VXI Rs 5.36 lakh ZXI Rs 5.69 lakh All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The newly launched 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R primarily goes up against the likes of the new Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago in the segment. The Wagon R is also usually the best selling car in the segment with sales averaging at 12,668 units a month last year. Since its launch in the year 2000, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been selling with an average sales of 9,756 units a month. June 2014 proved to be the best month for the Wagon R in India when it found 17,119 new homes in the said month. However, December 2018 saw the Hyundai Santro at the top of the sales chart in the segment with the launch of the new model and Tata Tiago taking the second spot out of the three. While the Hyundai Santro comes with multiple segment first features, the Wagon R has been the people's favourite and the new model will only better the momentum for the brand in India.

