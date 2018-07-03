Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s new record: What makes the oldest vehicle in its segment a winner

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has recorded sale of over 3 lakh units since its launch in March 2016, achieving fastest 3-lakh sales mark in the SUV segment in just 28 months. The Vitara Brezza registered an average monthly sale figure of over 12,600 units in the past five months, which points to a 25% growth compared to the same period last year. Also, Vitara Brezza has 43% market share in the year 2017-18 and of total sales, 56% is contributed by the top trims – Z/Z+. While Ford EcoSport is the first compact SUV in the Indian passenger car market, however, it received a major facelift in November 2017, which makes the Vitara Bezza the oldest vehicle in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki launched the AMT version of Vitara Brezza in May this year. The compact SUV's AMT trim gained a lot of popularity over a very short period of time, adding 23% of Brezza's fresh bookings.

“Vitara Brezza is a breakthrough product, which created disruption in the SUV market. With its sporty and glamorous traits, Vitara Brezza continues to be the most loved SUV despite several new entrants into the segment,” R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki said, thanking customers for their overwhelming support for the Vitara Brezza.

“The contribution of the top variants in the total sales of Vitara Brezza has zoomed to 56%. This is a testimony to the fact that customers appreciated the refreshed design and innovative features in Vitara Brezza. The Auto Gear Shift has enticed the aspiration of ever-evolving customers. We would like to extend our heartiest gratitude to our Vitara Brezza customers and particularly those who have chosen to wait for their loved car.”

The Vitara Brezza had long been missing an AMT (automated manual transmission) and now is available in four variants - VDi, ZDi, ZDi+ and ZDi+ dual tone. Vitara Brezza AMT gets new alloy wheels finished in glossy black, all-black interiors, refreshed accents and a new colour option of Autumn Orange. It is equipped with dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake distribution) and high-speed alert as standard.

Powering the new Maruti Vitara Brezza is a 1.3-litre DDiS, four-cylinder diesel engine. This engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 89 bhp and 200 Nm. Other than the AMT, the compact SUV gets a five-speed manual gearbox.