Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to be launched by Toyota in a new avatar soon: What to expect

The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be launched by Toyota soon to take on the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and more.

Maruti Suzuki in a regulatory filing has confirmed that it has started dispatching units of the Vitara Brezza to Toyota. As a part of a deal between Suzuki and Toyota, Maruti Suzuki will supply units of certain models, which will be reworked and sold through Toyota’s sales network rebranded by a new Toyota model.

In 2019, the Toyota Glanza was launched which was a simple rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno. The Glanza and the Baleno are identical vehicles, powered by identical engine options. Toyota simply used its own badges on the car and renamed the model the Toyota Glanza. This was of a part of the aforementioned deal between the two Japanese carmakers.

The second model which will be shared between the two brands is now confirmed to be a sub-compact SUV, based on the Vitara Brezza from Maruti Suzuki’s stable. It is expected that Toyota’s version of the SUV could be called the “Urban Cruiser” a name derived from Toyota’s globally renowned SUVs and off-road vehicle the Land Cruiser and the FJ Cruiser range. Toyota had applied for the trademark for the Urban Cruiser name back in 2018, around the time the deal between Toyota and Suzuki was announced. Toyota is yet to confirm the name officially.

Toyota’s version of the Vitara Brezza will be along the same lines as the Baleno/Glanza deal. Toyota will introduce its version with new Toyota badges and changes to the vehicle will most likely be minimal to none. Mechanically, both cars will remain identical with the same underpinnings and will be powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine that develops 103hp and 138Nm of torque. Like the Vitara Brezza, Toyota will offer its SUV with a 5-speed manual as standard, while a 4-speed automatic could be offered with the Suzuki Smart-Hybrid system. The interior is likely to remain the same, carrying over an identical layout with Suzuki’s SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, but, the steering wheel would use a Toyota badge rather than using the Suzuki badge for obvious reasons.

Toyota is expected to launch the Urban Cruiser soon as Maruti Suzuki has started dispatching units to Toyota already. The Vitara Brezza is currently offered in 4 trim levels (LXi, VXi, ZXi & ZXi+), with three of the higher specs having automatic options as well. The price of the Vitara Brezza starts at Rs 7.34 lakh and the top of the line model costs Rs 11.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Toyota is expected to offer the Urban Cruiser within the same price bracket, however, it remains to be seen which of the four trim levels Toyota keep on offer.

