Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza blazes past 5 lakh sales: Why it is India’s superhit compact SUV!

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has achieved a new milestone of 5 lakh unit sales. The superhit compact SUV by the country's leading carmaker has managed to achieve this feat in 47 months of its launch in India. First premiered at the Auto Expo 2016, the Vitara Brezza is currently the highest-selling compact SUV in India. Right from the launch, the Vitara Brezza has gone on to become the game-changer in India's compact SUV space. The month of October 2018 saw it clocking its highest monthly sales ever at 15,082 units. Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza saw the first 1 lakh sales coming in just 12 months of its launch while the 1.5 lakh unit sales mark arrived in 17 months. The compact SUV crossed 3 lakh sales milestone in 28 months while the 4.5 lakh sales mark was crossed in 41 months.

Commenting on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that offering a complete package of class-leading features, stylish design, and outstanding fuel efficiency, the most awarded compact SUV, Vitara Brezza gained immense popularity within months of its launch. He said that designed and developed by the team at Maruti Suzuki using Suzuki core technology, Vitara Brezza struck the right chord with Indian customers. The 5 lakh unit sales in just 47 months is testimony of the customer’s increasing preference for stylish and feature-packed compact SUV. He added that the company extends its gratitude to its customers for their constant support. Maruti Suzuki is confident that Vitara Brezza will continue to win hearts of customers across India.

Maruti Suzuki will most likely debut the updated Vitara Brezza with a petrol engine at the Auto Expo 2020 that is scheduled to take place in February next month.