Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 6 lakh sale milestone: Fastest selling SUV in segment

The Vitara Brezza in five years since its launch has achieved its 6 lakh unit sales milestone for Maruti Suzuki. However, it now faces stiff competition against its rivals from Korea.

By:March 4, 2021 4:04 PM

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has reached a new sales milestone of 6 lakh units. The subcompact SUV has achieved this feat within five years of being launched in the Indian market. Before Maruti Suzuki entered the Indian market, it was only the Ford EcoSport that was on sale in the subcompact SUV segment fighting amongst other crossover-hatchbacks. Since the Vitara Brezza arrived, the segment has only gained popularity and found many more players competing in it like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and others. However, being a Maruti and the trust it has with Indian consumers, it has sold in huge numbers and is the fastest-selling model in its segment.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Vitara Brezza has consistently received appreciation from its customers and critics owing to its all-in-one package of power, refinement, convenience, comfort and premium-ness.”

He added ‘It is a delight to announce that India’s best-selling compact SUV has further strengthened its position as the market leader with sales of 6 Lakh units. This is a testimony of our customers’ elevated support and love for the brand, especially in a segment which is traditionally diesel driven.”

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki launched the facelift Vitara Brezza which had also been upgraded to BS6 emission standards. The new model dropped the 1.3-litre diesel in favour of the cleaner 1.5-litre petrol engine which is tuned to develop 103 hp. It is offered with a 5-speed manual and the option of a 4-speed automatic. The automatic however is equipped with Suzuki’s SmartHybrid tech allowing the Vitara Brezza to deliver up to 18.7 kpl in fuel economy (17 kpl – Manual).

While the Brezza is one of the best selling models in segment in the country month on month, its closest rival, the Hyundai Venue has been clawing away market share. In February 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 11,585 units of the Vitara Brezza for it to be the eight best selling car in India, and the second best selling SUV in the market after the Hyundai Creta. The Brezza’s direct rival, on the other hand, Venue sold 11,224 units in the same period. The battle between the two models is extremely close.

