Maruti Suzuki launches accessories for Vitara Brezza facelift: Showcases two custom packages

Maruti Suzuki has made a long list of accessories available for the new Vitara Brezza petrol. It also showcased two customised Brezza cars with theme-based accessory packages - Sporty and Urban - during the media drive recently.

By:Updated: February 27, 2020 11:48:30 AM

maruti suzuki vitara brezza petrol accessories

The Vitara Brezza facelift was the centrepiece for Maruti Suzuki marking its presence at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this month. The sub-compact SUV, which will only be available in petrol engine option, was launched on Monday and our sources tell us that it has already registered over 10,000 bookings since its unveiling on 6 February. Maruti will also make a long list of accessories available for the new Vitara Brezza. It also showcased two customised Brezza cars with theme-based accessory packages – Sporty and Urban – during the media drive recently.

The two custom packages on display were fitted with the following accessories:

Sporty – The accessories designed for this theme have a sportier and more muscular finish with a neutral Black & Silver combination with Red Carbon finish for all body colours.

Key Accessories: Front, Rear & Side Skid Plates, Wheel Arch Cladding, Grill Garnish, Roof End Garnish, and Side Body accent in the cubic finish, Fog Bezel Garnish, Rear Lamp Garnish, Designer Mats, Seat Cover, and Interior Styling Kit Package.

Urban – The accessories designed for this theme have a sleeker finish with Black Carbon accents for all body colours.

Key Accessories: Front & Rear Skid Plate garnish, Fog Bezel Garnish, Roof End Garnish, Body Side Molding, Rear Lamp Garnish, Seat Cover, Designer Mats & Interior Styling Kit Package.

Also read: Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol bookings cross 10,000 units

The Vitara Brezza facelift is powered by a 103 bhp K15B 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or Suzuki’s four-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Other changes to the Vitara Brezza are predominantly cosmetic. It gets an updated chrome front grille, new LED projector headlamps with DRLs, a revised front bumper with redesigned fog lamp housing. The car now rides on new 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels sized at 16-inches. It continues to offer dual-tone paint schemes with a white or black finished roof.

