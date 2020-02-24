New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

The Vitara Brezza diesel model will be discontinued as Maruti Suzuki has now launched it with the K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine from the Ciaz.

By:Updated: February 24, 2020 11:36:03 AM

After making its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki has announced the prices for the Vitara Brezza facelift model. The new 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with a new petrol engine has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The diesel model of the Brezza will be officially discontinued and like all Maruti models, the Brezza will be an only petrol offering for the foreseeable future.

The new Vitara Brezza now comes with the K15B 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine with the SmartHybrid mild-hybrid technology. The engine will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission or the option of Suzuki’s ageing 4-speed automatic torque converter unit. The engine, however, produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. But what is interesting is that the Smart Hybrid technology will only be offered with the automatic variant of the Vitara Brezza.

Other changes to the Vitara Brezza are predominantly cosmetic. Although the updates are mild, the Breeza gets an updated chrome front grille, new LED projector headlamps with DRLs, a revised front bumper with redesigned fog lamp housing. In profile, the car now sits on new 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels sized at 16-inches. It continues to offer a dual-tone paint scheme with a white or black finished roof. The rear bumper has been restyled and the tail-lamps have also been redesigned with new LEDs.

Changes to the interior are minimal as well. The Brezza continues to get an all-black cabin with contrast glowing driver instruments panel. the design of the dashboard remains completely unchanged. However, what is new is that it gets Maruti Suzuki’s updated SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system and new fabric upholstery. In terms of safety kit, the Brezza will come with the standardised list of features that are mandatory to comply with the latest norms along with dual airbag set up at the front.

The Vitara Brezza will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Kia Sonet. The diesel model which will soon be discontinued from April 1, 2020, was priced between Rs 7.6 – 10.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).  The variant wise prices of the Vitara Brezza petrol model are as follows:

LXi – Rs 7.34 lakh

VXi – Rs 8.35 lakh

VXi AT (Smart hybrid) – Rs 9.75 lakh

ZXi – Rs 9.10 lakh

ZXi AT (Smart Hybrid) – Rs 10.50 lakh

ZXi+ – Rs 9.75 lakh

ZXi+ (Dual-tone) Rs 9.98 lakh

ZXi+ AT (Smart Hybrid) – 11.15 lakh

ZXi+ AT (Smart Hybrid + Dual Tone) – Rs 11.40 lakh

*all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

