Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Petrol launch likely at Auto Expo 2020

The petrol derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is likely to launch in India during the Auto Expo next year. According to PTI, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava said in a media interview that the petrol derivative of this sub-compact SUV will arrive in India by the end of the current fiscal. Maruti Suzuki will phase out its 1.3-litre, Fiat-sourced diesel engine from its portfolio ahead of the BS-6 deadline. And currently, the engine line-up of the Vitara Brezza consists only of the aforementioned oil-burner.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been leading the sub-compact SUV segment in India since its launch. It held the top-spot until recently when the same was de-throned by the Hyundai Venue. At the moment, the Vitara Brezza is the only vehicle in its segment which is exclusively available with a diesel engine in its portfolio. All the other offerings, which include the likes of Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV3OO are available with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

It is too early to comment on what engine Maruti Suzuki is going to deploy in the petrol derivative of the Vitara Brezza. That said, we expect it to come with the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit from the Ertiga. This engine, which has been upgraded to meet the BS-6 emission regulations, churns out 105 hp of power along with 138 Nm of peak torque. As standard, it comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Maruti could also provide a 4-speed torque converter unit as well.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki is going to launch the XL6 MPV i.e. the premium iteration of the Ertiga MPV in India on August 21st this year. The XL6 will retail through Nexa dealerships and is going to come with slightly different exterior design. In October this year, the Indo-Japanese automaker is going to launch the S-Presso micro-SUV in India. Based on the Concept Future S, it will find its place below the Vitara Brezza in the automaker's portfolio.