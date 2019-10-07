EXCLUSIVE: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is back as king of sub-compact SUVs: Outsells Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue was launched in India in May this year and quickly rose to popularity for it was the country's first Internet-connected car and the very first sub-compact SUV from the house of Hyundai. Initial sales were good for the Venue, so much so that it outsold Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which had for long been the top-selling sub-compact SUV in the country. Now though, one of the best-selling Marutis, the Vitara Brezza is back to reside as the king of sub-compact SUVs registering healthy growth in sales at a time when the industry is grappling with declining sales.

In the month of September, Maruti Suzuki sold 10,362 units of the Vitara Brezza, considerably higher than Hyundai Venue which registered 7,942 unit sales. Compared to its other competitors, the Vitara Brezza retains much higher popularity. Playing in the same segment, Ford EcoSport registered sales of 3,139 units while Tata Nexon registered 2,842 unit sales and Mahindra XUV300 saw sales of 2,492 units.

In the period of April to September 2019, the Vitara Brezza registered sale of 52,210 units. In the same period, Hyundai sold 42,681 units of the Venue, Mahindra XUV300 – 23,570 units, Tata Nexon – 21,113 units, and Ford EcoSport – 19,207 units. It should be noted that these are April to September sales figures and the Venue was launched in May this year so adding a month's sales to the Venue's kitty should bring down the gap to Brezza significantly.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. In addition, Maruti Suzuki also offers this sub-4-meter SUV with a five-speed AMT gearbox, which it calls the AGS (Auto Gear Shift).

Hyundai Venue comes with two petrol and one diesel engine options. The petrol engine line-up includes a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine and a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. As standard, this engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and is also available with a seven-speed DCT unit as well. The diesel variant is powered by a 1.4-litre diesel engine that is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Prices of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza start at Rs 7.8 lakh and that of Hyundai Venue starts at Rs 6.5 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.