Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 5.5 lakh sales: Fastest compact SUV to achieve the feat

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has reached a new milestone of 5.5 lakh cumulative sales in August 2020. The Vitara Brezza is now the fastest SUV to reach the milestone withing 4.5 years since launch.

By:October 6, 2020 1:02 PM
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

In 2016, Maruti Suzuki introduced its sub-compact SUV –– the Vitara Brezza. The Vitara Brezza is based on the brand’s Global-C platform which also underpins the third-generation Swift. The Vitara Brezza was launched as a diesel-only offering. Initially, it was powered by the 1.3-litre Fiat-derived turbo diesel engine with a manual transmission. It was later also available with the semi-automatic AMT.  Maruti Suzuki introduced the new Vitara Brezza petrol facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol was launched soon after, bringing it in line with the brand’s decision to go petrol-only in the BS6 era.

Maruti Suzuki has sold over 5.5 lakh units of the Vitara Brezza. The feat has been achieved in just 4.5 years since it was launched in India. This has made the Vitara Brezza the fastest compact SUV to reach the sales milestone. Over its history, the Vitara Brezza reached its 1 lakh sale milestone within a year of launch. By October 2017, it had doubled that to 2 lakh sales in India and reached 3 lakh sales by July the following year. In February 2019, Maruti Suzuki celebrated the 4 lakh unit sales of the Vitara Brezza. This was followed by the 5 lakh sales milestone in December last year. Now, the Brezza celebrates the 5.5 lakh sale milestone in August 2020.

In its current avatar, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. The engine comes standard with a 5-speed manual transmission. There is also a 4-speed automatic option available on the Brezza which comes with a mild-hybrid system that helps in fuel economy, which is claimed to help deliver 18.76 km/l. Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has strong competition against the likes of the new Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Honda WR-V. The Vitara Brezza is priced between Rs 7.3 lakh to Rs 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

