Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT vs Tata Nexon AMT: Which diesel automatic sub-compact SUV should you buy!

India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the automatic version of its popular sub-compact SUV Vitara Brezza in India. A few days back, the Tata Nexon also received the said feature and that has further spiced up the rivalry in the automatic sub-compact SUV space. Maruti has played smart in pricing the Vitara Brezza AMT which leaves the Nexon AMT in a higher price slot. As the two cars are highly popular in the country's car market and have recently been launched with an automatic gearbox, it gives an opportunity to compare the two against each other. Here's which of the two automatic sub-compact SUV gets what features and which one you should buy.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT vs Tata Nexon AMT Engine

The Tata Nexon is currently available at the dealerships in India with both petrol and diesel engines. On the other hand, the Maruti Vitara Brezza is being offered with a diesel mill only. The Tata Nexon sources power from a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque output of 110 hp and 260 Nm. There is also a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill on offer that produces 110hp of maximum power and 170Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the Maruti Vitara Brezza gets a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder DDiS diesel engine that develops a maximum power output of 90hp along with a peak torque of 200Nm. While the Maruti Vitara Brezza AMT now receives a five-speed AMT, the Nexon offers you a six-speed AMT unit.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT vs Tata Nexon AMT Features

The new Maruti Vitara Brezza AMT will be available in multiple variants. The top end ZDi+ offers the same equipment as its manual one. That said, the car gets automatic climate control and SmartPlay infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The trim also receives electrically foldable ORVMs, reverse camera, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. The lower ZDi trim gets some important safety features such as ABS with EBD, keyless entry and rear parking sensors. On the other hand, Tata Nexon AMT is only being offered with fully-loaded variant. The said trim has been bestowed with projector headlamps with fog lamps, LED daytime running lights, Harman 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto. A smart key band also comes as standard with Tata Nexon AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT vs Tata Nexon AMT Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT starts at Rs 8.54 lakh and it costs over Rs 2 lakh lesser than the Tata Nexon AMT. The latter can be yours for a price of Rs 9.41 lakh and this is due to the fact that the AMT is available for higher variants of the Nexon. The top end AMT version of the Maruti Vitara Brezza will set you back by Rs 10.49 lakh. All prices being, ex-showroom, Delhi.