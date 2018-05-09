Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT launched at a price of Rs 8.54 lakh: New colour options, safety features too

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AMT has been launched with a slight makeover on the exterior and interior. The Vitara Brezza had long been missing an AMT (automated manual transmission) and now will be available in four variants - VDi, ZDi, ZDi+ and ZDi+ dual tone. Vitara Brezza AMT gets new alloy wheels finished in glossy black, all-black interiors, refreshed accents and a new colour option of Autumn Orange. It is equipped with dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake distribution) and high-speed alert as standard.

The front chrome grille and back door chrome garnish have been made standard across all Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza variants. The compact SUV’s interiors have been refreshed with an all-black colour scheme and complementing accents.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza now complies with the safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of regulation timelines. The refreshed Vitara Brezza comes with new safety features comprising of ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seatbelt pre-tensioners and force limiters. These features have now been made standard across all variants. Vitara Brezza is already certified for offset and side impact crash tests since its launch.

Powering the new Maruti Vitara Brezza AMT is the same 1.3-litre DDiS, four-cylinder diesel engine that propels the manual variant. This engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 89 bhp and 200 Nm. Other than the AMT, the car gets a five-speed manual gearbox.

Cumulative sales of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza since its launch stand at around 2.75 lakh units. Maruti sold 148,462 units in 2017-18, registering a growth of 36.7%. On an average, over 12,300 units of the Vitara Brezza are sold monthly and top variants (Z/Z+) contribute 56% of its total sales.

“Vitara Brezza has been a game changer for India’s SUV market. We have enhanced its allure to meet aspirations of our young customers. They now have the option of Auto Gear Shift, the acclaimed two-pedal technology, for enhanced convenience,” R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), MSIL said.

“AGS has been very well accepted by customers, and sales of AGS variants in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio have tripled in three years. By making this technology available on Vitara Brezza, together with a refreshed design, we expect India’s number one SUV to become even more attractive.”