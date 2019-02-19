Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza a grand hit! Why four lakh were sold in just three years

India's largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki has recently announced that the Vitara Brezza compact SUV has crossed 4 lakh sales figure in less than three years of its launch. The car was introduced back on March 8, 2016 and since then it has received blockbuster feedback from the Indian car audience by gaining more than 44 per cent of the segment shares. Soon after its March launch, the car went to attain the segment-leading position in July 2016 beating the Hyundai Creta. Maruti currently enjoys close to 28.34 per cent of UV segment shares compared to the 24.2 per cent shares of the runner up Mahindra & Mahindra.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has maintained a good momentum since the day one as it crossed 1 lakh unit sales in just 12 months, and then it took lesser time for it to get to the 2 lakh mark in just next 20 months, then the 3 lakh and 4 lakh milestones were achieved in 28 months and 35 months respectively hinting the concrete demand of the compact SUV. The company launched the new Vitara Brezza AMT back in May 2018 which further boosted the sales of the model and since then it has contributed to 20 per cent of overall sales since its introduction. The car also received a 4-Star safety rating in its Global NCAP safety tests which made it one of the safest cars of the segment.

R S Kalsi, senior executive director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The Vitara Brezza has struck the right chord with Indian customers and has transformed the compact SUV landscape in India. It continues to be the most loved and awarded SUV despite several new entrants into the segment.”

Almost all the major car makers have boarded the bandwagon lately and as an effect, a number of new sub-compact SUVs in the market are making the competition stiffer for the existing brands. Mahindra came up with the new XUV300, while Nissan launched the new Kicks in a matter for the last few weeks. And soon the segment is about the get even more heated up with the upcoming Hyundai QXi compact SUV in next few months.

