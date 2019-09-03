Maruti Suzuki UV sales cross 10 lakh: Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross help company stay ahead of Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki has announced achieving a cumulative sales milestone of 10 lakh utility vehicles (UV) that comes from the success of Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, and S-Cross. The manufacturer hopes to see a boost in sales after the recent launch of the MPV XL6. Maruti registered a market share of 25.46% during the first four months of the financial year 2019-20. The S-Cross and newly launched XL6 are sold from Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail channel Nexa, whereas Vitara Brezza and Ertiga are available at the Maruti Suzuki Arena channel.

Speaking on achieving the sales milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, thanked Maruti's valued customers for their belief and support. In recent years the company has strategically widened its utility vehicle portfolio matching customer demands.

The UV segment is growing fast and the company brings out products that match and compliment customer’s demand. Maruti's offerings in the utility vehicle segment - Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, are aimed to tap the dynamic needs of our consumers. The recently launched XL6 reflects aspirations of urban individuals, he added.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched: Two variants, features, and price

While Maruti Suzuki wasn't always the best-selling car brand in the UV segment some years back, in FY 2017-18 it emerged on top of the UV segment with a 27.53% market share overtaking Mahindra. This year, the manufacturer continues to stand ground on the top. With the three models Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki’s sale of utility vehicles reached 253,759 units in 2017-18, growing 29.6% over previous year sales of 195,741 units.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Ertiga-based XL6 in India at prices starting Rs 9.79 lakh and Rs 11.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top variant. Maruti XL6 is available in two trims - Zeta and Alpha. There are automatic variants available for both trims. Bookings are on at the Nexa website as well as dealerships across India.