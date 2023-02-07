Maruti Suzuki updates Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga with connected tech

Apart from Suzuki connect features, the XL6 and the Ertiga now get Arkamys music system.

Maruti Suzuki has decided to make the Baleno, XL6 and Eritga tech-savvy with the new connected feature or as the company calls it Suzuki Connect. Apart from this Maruti Suzuki has added a dash of premium flavour in the case of the XL6 and Ertiga.

2023 Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga: What’s new?

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the XL6 and the Ertiga will now offer a range of new features thanks to the connected tech and gets Over-The-Air updates. The new 2023 cars which come equipped with SmartPlay Pro & Pro+ infotainment system will also be equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All three vehicles — the Baleno, the XL6 and the Ertiga — will come with turn-by-turn navigation, while Nexa’s best-selling vehicle (Baleno) will showcase the direction inputs on the head-up display. In the case of both the MPVs, the turn-by-turn navigation arrows will appear in Multi-Information-Display (MID) in the instrument cluster.

Also Read: 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Brezza: Price, specs and features

Both existing and new customers can enjoy these new connectivity features. By installing the update from a smartphone or by downloading the Suzuki Connect app from Google Play Store, Apple App store or Maruti Suzuki’s official website, one can access array of features including remote functions like immobiliser, vehicle health status, battery check and much more.

More good news for Ertiga and XL6 buyers, Maruti Suzuki has upgraded the music system to Arkamys surround system.

2023 Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga: Price

Starting with the Nexa range, the Baleno starts from Rs 6.56 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh. It is powered by a 1.2-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with an output of 88.5bhp and 113Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. The Baleno is also available in CNG.

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Fronx – Crossover or SUV?

On the other hand, the XL6 and the Ertiga are powered by the 1.5-litre 101bhp and 136Nm of torque. Both are available with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The XL6 starts from Rs 12.36 lakh to Rs 14.51 lakh while the Ertiga starts from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 12.93 lakh, all ex-showroom Delhi. Both the XL6 and the Ertiga also come in CNG.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ronaldo: From Ferraris to Bugattis, check out CR7’s fancy car collection

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.