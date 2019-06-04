Maruti Suzuki unveils new Mobile NEXA: To reach far-flung markets across India

Maruti Suzuki today kick started its new Mobile NEXA - a mobile terminal which will take NEXA to locations in India where Maruti's premium showrooms are currently not available. Maruti aims to take NEXA terminal to prospective and existing customers throughout the country, giving them an opportunity to experience NEXA, expanding it reach across the length and breadth of the country. Maruti says the mobile terminal will offer a similar experience like NEXA showroom with a combination of basics of a dealership.

“In less than 4 years of its launch, NEXA has rapidly grown to become the most successful premium retail network in India and contributes over 20% to our total sales,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said.

“In this short span of time, we have setup over 360 NEXA outlets covering more than 200 cities and added over 9 lakh happy NEXA customers. This mobile NEXA terminal will help us to connect with customers in geographies where NEXA outlets are currently not present.”

NEXA started life as a series of new dealerships which only retail Maruti Suzuki's premium lineup of cars that include S-Cross, Baleno, Ignis, and Ciaz.

This year, Maruti also launched its new Night Service under which Maruti customers can give their car in for service overnight. There are no additional charges for getting a Maruti serviced at night and the manufacturer also provides for bunk beds and a meal box if a driver wishes to stay overnight.

When Maruti Night Service was started, initially, there were about 5-6 cars that came in for service at night. But now, the number has grown to 20-25 per night. Maruti expects the Night service to rake in good numbers in metropolitan and tier II cities which house the IT hubs of the country.