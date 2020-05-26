Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Maruti Suzuki True Value will deliver the selected car at the customer’s place with protective kits. Digital communication modes/Video Call with the customer would be used for any after-sales support.

By:Published: May 26, 2020 3:55:33 PM

Maruti Suzuki’s used car retail channel True Value has now resumed its operations at outlets across the country. True Value’s network comprises of 570 outlets in 280 towns and cities. In a press statement, Maruti Suzuki underlines that all True Value outlets will adhere to guidelines and SOPs to ensure maximum hygiene, sanitisation and safety of its staff and customers. The SOPs have been devised in line with government advisories on COVID-19.

From showroom walk-in to delivery of cars, Maruti Suzuki True Value is fully committed to offering a safe and hygienic experience to its customers. Steps have been put in place to ensure complete safety, hygiene and sanitisation of all customer touchpoints, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

With 376-check-point evaluation, refurbishment and certification processes, True Value is the country’s most trusted pre-owned car retail channel. We assure our customers that their car buying experience at True Value is completely safe, he added.

Seamless digital integration

True Value offers online car buying experience which helps avoid physical contact. Customers are being encouraged to adopt all digital means such as e-mails, phone, video calls, use of True Value website and a dedicated mobile application to search and shortlist their preferred pre-owned cars. Documentation procedure will be strictly online for collection of driving licences, e-dockets, handover pictures etc.

Sanitization of customer interaction points

Strict guidelines are in place to maintain hygiene at touch points like car evaluation area, parking, discussion area, display yard, registration desk, accessory display area, test drive vehicle, delivery and back-office along with thermal screening to ensure safety.

Sterilised test drives

All True Value cars will be disinfected thoroughly before its test drive. The True Value staff visiting customer’s homes will follow safety protocols with masks, social distancing and sanitisers. They will undergo thermal screening before and after visit.

Also read: How car rental could be your new safety move against COVID-19 after lockdown

Home delivery and Post-sales support

Delivery of the selected car at the customer’s place with protective kits would be preferred. Digital communication modes/Video Call with the customer would be used for any after-sales support like documentation transfer as per customer’s preference.

Over 400 True Value outlets are presently operational in accordance with local government rules and guidelines. The remaining True Value showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

