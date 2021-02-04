Maruti Suzuki True Value sales cross 40 lakh: Highest unorganised used car sales in India

Maruti Suzuki True Value sells used cars only after a 376 check quality evaluation, refurbishment and certification process. True Value certified cars also come with up to 1-year warranty and 3 free services.

Maruti Suzuki has added another feather to its hat as its pre-owned cars retail channel True Value has clocked 40 lakh used car sales till date. The company had upgraded its True Value outlets in the year 2017 offering an amalgamation of online to offline car buying experience. With this change, Maruti Suzuki believes that a modern and progressive outlook was created in order to match the customers’ profile and deliver an enhanced experience. Maruti Suzuki’s True Value started its journey back in the year 2001 and it currently has over 550 outlets across 268 Indian cities. The brand sells used cars only after a 376 check quality evaluation, refurbishment and certification process. True Value certified cars also come with up to 1-year warranty and 3 free services.

The pre-sales checks at Maruti Suzuki True Value include checking of original documents, along with verification of kilometres run, chassis number, registration number, etc. Moreover, a check is performed on the owner’s details and also, the service history of the car. In addition, the check for any structural damages ensures that the car has no flaws and this is done to ensure better safety of the customers.

At True Value, one can also choose services like insurance, finance and accessories. In addition, you can also sell your car to Maruti Suzuki True Value through a channelised platform. This can be done either by booking an appointment for a home evaluation from the True Value website or mobile app. True Value offers full transparency as well, as it does a complete digital evaluation using an AI-based scientific pricing engine and also promises hassle-free documentation.

Speaking on the success, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that the pre-owned car market in India is highly unorganised and there are very few players that provide a safe, reliable and transparent buying and selling experience to the buyers. True Value was set up to overcome these issues and ensure that pre-owned car buyers get the same experience as new car buyers. These outlets are digitally integrated through the website and app so that customers can access details of all the cars available at True Value outlets from the comfort of their homes.

Srivastava adds that the focus is to offer quality cars, refurbished and certified with the assurance of warranty. The record of over 4 million True Value pre-owned car sales stands testament to the customers persistent support and love for the brand.

