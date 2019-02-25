Maruti Suzuki True Value re-introduced with new benefits: What all has changed!

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has re-launched True Value with a new brand and retail identity. The company said in a press statement that the new True Value offers an enhanced customer experience through transparency in the sales and purchase of pre-owned cars. Since its relaunch, the new True Value network has expanded to 200 outlets in 132 cities across India. The new True Value network, with a large display area has seen this expansion in less than 19 months of its launch. Maruti Suzuki says that the new True Value outlets are one of its kind, brick and click retail model. Every True Value outlet gets contemporary interiors with large display area. Moreover, there is a dedicated relationship officer to assist the customer.

Maruti Suzuki says that at True Value, intelligent digital interfaces are used to evaluate and certify the cars. The information generated from these processes helps the customer to transparently know about the car in detail. Every car’s ownership and servicing history are verified at True Value. After digital evaluation and refurbishment, every car is certified digitally at True Value. If the car fulfills the necessary parameters, it is branded as 'True Value Certified' car. A True Value Certified Car comes with up to 1 Year Warranty and 3 free service. The company adds that at True Value, dedicated Relationship Officers take care of all the paperwork and hence, the customer need not worry about it. The new True Value mobile app and website enables the customers to see available True Value cars across the country and select their choice for a test drive. After arriving at the outlet, the customers can compare a wide range of cars at one go.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. RS Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India. said that the pre-owned car market is rapidly growing, and customers are putting their trust in organized players for their needs. With the upgrade of Maruti Suzuki True Value showrooms, customers can avail a better experience, better products and a hassle-free journey of car buying.