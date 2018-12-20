 Maruti Suzuki to stop making BS-IV models by December 2019: R.C. Bhargava - The Financial Express
  1. Auto
  2. Car News
  3. Maruti Suzuki to stop making BS-IV models by December 2019: R.C. Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki to stop making BS-IV models by December 2019: R.C. Bhargava

The company's decision is in line with the Supreme Court's order stating that no BS-IV vehicle should be sold in the country from April 1, 2020 as the BS-VI emission norms would come into force.

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 11:32 AM

GST Bill, GST bill today, gst bill today news, gst bill in rajya sabha, gst bill in rajya sabha today

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki's Chairman R.C. Bhargava on Wednesday said it plans to stop manufacturing Bharat Stage (BS)-IV compliant cars by the end of 2019. The company's decision is in line with the Supreme Court's order stating that no BS-IV vehicle should be sold in the country from April 1, 2020 as the BS-VI emission norms would come into force.

"Broadly, the production of BS-VI will largely come to a stop by December 2019," Bhargava said here during a media interaction.

"We may still give you some BS-IV vehicles after December 2019 if there is a customer demand for those vehicles... and if we are sure that we can actually register the vehicle before March 31."

Bhargava also observed that the sale of BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles may take a hit as their prices would be significantly higher than BS-VI petrol models."In BS-VI, diesel car price will go up substantially and we will have to consider the customer preference to a diesel car at the new price of a BS-VI diesel car, which will be roughly Rs 2.5 lakh more than a petrol car of BS-VI," he said.

The Indian auto industry will fully migrate to manufacturing only BS-VI compliant vehicles on a pan India basis from April 1, 2020.Earlier, the government had decided to "leapfrog directly from BS-IV to BS-VI grade by April 1, 2020, skipping BS-V altogether."

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  • By: Dec 20, 2018 11:32 AM

RELATED VIDEOS