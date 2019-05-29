Maruti Suzuki to set up 5 MW solar plant at Gurugram production facility, lays foundation stone

Maruti Suzuki has recently laid the foundation stone for a 5 MW Solar Power plant at the Gurugram facility. The captive Solar Power plant is expected to be commissioned in FY 2019-20. The Company will invest around Rs 240 Million, and will offset CO2 emissions to the tune of over 5390 tonnes annually, for the next 25 years. This is the second grid based Solar Power plant for Maruti Suzuki. The first Solar Power plant was set up in 2014 at Manesar, with 1 MW capacity. In 2018, this solar power plant was further expanded to 1.3 MW.

The power generated from the solar power plant will be synchronised with the captive power plant to cater to the internal energy needs of the Gurugram facility.

As a unique feature, the photovoltaic solar panels of this carport style solar power plant will work as a roof at the new car parking area. While the solar panels generate clean energy, the cars parked underneath will be safe from strong climatic conditions. Commenting on this, Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that solar energy is abundant, versatile and efficient. This Solar Power initiative is in line with the Company’s philosophy to adopt environment-friendly technologies and lower CO2 emissions. Through this solar power plant facility, Maruti Suzuki will harness renewable energy for its business needs over next 25 years. He added that Maruti Suzuki is committed to expand its environment care initiatives in products, in manufacturing processes and in business operations.

Maruti Suzuki said in a press statement that the Company depends on cleaner and renewable sources of energy which form a major share (95%) of its total energy use. The energy requirement at the manufacturing facilities is met by Natural Gas-based captive power plant, supported by grid power. The new solar power plant will complement the power generating capability at the manufacturing plant.

Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel.