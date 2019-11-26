Maruti Suzuki to offer BS-VI CNG cars in India soon

Maruti Suzuki has ensured that almost all of its petrol cars in India have met the BS-VI standards well ahead of time. However, if you take a closer look, its CNG models aren't BS-VI compatible currently. Before we go ahead with the reason for the delay in BS-VI conversion, here is a look at a bit of history with Maruti Suzuki CNG models. Maruti Suzuki says that it is the first company in India to have launched a range of factory-fitted CNG cars in 2010. In fact, the first model was the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. Currently, India's largest car maker offers the widest portfolio of CNG-equipped vehicles here - Alto, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, WagonR, Eeco and the Super Carry LCV. These models come with a factory warranty and are claimed to be safe too. As of today, Maruti Suzuki has sold more than six lakh CNG vehicles.

So, why the delay in converting its popular CNG models to be BS-VI compliant. CV Raman, senior executive director (engineering) at Maruti Suzuki India has an answer for this. He says, "Maruti Suzuki has been at the forefront of implementing BS-VI and have launched eight models already. We had more than 50+ applications to work upon and a detailed plan was made giving priority to high volume models to have early impact of BS-VI conversion. Work is on-going on remaining applications, which also include CNG vehicles. We expect to complete the work in coming months.”

So, there you have it from the horse's mouth. A CNG-equipped car, as it is, emits lower pollutants than a conventional petrol-fuelled counterpart. The need to lower emissions here is a bit less urgent. Maruti, on its part, has claimed to increase the number of CNG vehicles production sometime ago. On the sidelines of the XL6 launch, we were told that pure CNG vehicles too are being considered. These could be the alternative to the current diesel engines. To jog your memory cells, Maruti will be discontinuing its 1.3-litre diesel engine post April 2020. Recently, a BS-VI diesel version of the Ertiga was spotted testing and it appears that the company might be doing a retake. Whether or not a BS-VI diesel makes sense for Maruti in the future, remains to be seen.