Maruti Suzuki to launch only Invicto hybrid MPV

Maruti Suzuki’s new three-row MPV, the Invicto, will be launched on July 5th and will be available in one variant.

Ever since Maruti Suzuki confirmed that it will enter the premium MPV segment, the million Dollar question arose whether the flagship vehicle will be available in both naturally aspirated and hybrid versions. Based on reports and Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava’s comments at the last earnings call, the company will only have one variant — a fully loaded top-of-the-line strong hybrid Invicto. Earlier when the company officially announced the name of the MPV, Invicto, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said that the country’s number one car manufacturer isn’t looking at numbers but rather a brand presence in premium MPV segment that’s over Rs 20 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Variants

The Toyota Innova Hycross-based Invicto will be Nexa’s eighth product and first vehicle that’s only available in automatic transmission. We decided to find out what trims and colours are available by filling in the details on Nexa’s website to book the Invicto. We discovered that it is only available in one variant —Strong Hybrid Alpha + and comes in Nexa Blue colour. The flagship model of Maruti Suzuki will be a fully loaded single variant MPV.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Engine specs

The Invicto will be manufactured in Toyota’s plant in Bidadi. The 2-litre hybrid engine has a power output of 184bhp and torque of 188Nm and while the motor churns out 11bhp and 206Nm. It will offer four driving modes — Eco, Normal, Power and EV and is mated to an eCVT. Based on the pricing of the strong hybrid Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Grand Vitara, the Invicto is also expected to be priced higher than the Innova Hycross.

