Maruti Suzuki to launch 2022 Alto on August 18: Here is what to expect

New Maruti Suzuki Alto 2022 Launch Date in India: The new Alto is based on a new chassis and is taller and longer than the outgoing model.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Launch in India Date: The third generation Maruti Suzuki Alto is gearing up to make its debut on August 18. The entry-level hatchback has been one of the most successful cars in the Indian market for the last two decades and Maruti will be banking on the new Alto to take the baton and increase the sales figures further. The 2022 Alto is a completely revamped vehicle as it’s based on brand new chassis and receives both exterior and interior updates.

The new Alto will be based on the modular Heartect platform, which underpins the S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Ertiga and XL6. By using high-strength materials, the chassis will make the Alto safer as it is better equipped to absorb and distribute the impact energy in case of a collision to ensure passengers’ safety. The new hatchback will offer an improved driving experience and ride quality.

According to reports, the new Alto is bigger than the current model. In terms of length, the 2022 version is 3,530mm, width is 1,490mm and 1,520mm in height. Therefore, it is 85mm longer, and 45mm taller than the outgoing Alto, though both have the same width. With lighter underpinnings, the gross weight of the new Alto is 1,150kg making it 35kg lighter and more fuel

efficient.

Current generation Maruti Suzuki Alto

The new Alto will retain the tried-and-tested 796cc with an output of 47.3bhp and 69Nm, which will continue to be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The new entry-level hatchback is also expected to offer a more powerful 998cc K10C petrol engine with dual-jet technology. This is the same powertrain that is in the S-Presso, WagonR and the Celerio. It has an output of 65bhp and 89 Nm of torque and is likely to be available in two gearboxes —a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Alto’s will sport swept-back headlights, a bigger mesh front grill, redesigned fog lamps and a bonnet. From the rear, the new Alto houses square-shaped tail lamps with new bumpers. The Alto’s wheel size should continue to be 13-inch. The cabin is also spruced up as it will now sport a touchscreen infotainment system, a new driver’s console, keyless entry, etc.

The new Alto will lock horns against Maruti’s own S-Presso and the Renault Kwid.