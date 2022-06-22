Maruti Suzuki teases 360-degree camera feature for the all-new Brezza

The company is all set to roll out the all-new Brezza loaded with comfort and convenience features, including the 360-degree parking camera.



Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was firstly launched back in 2016 and it is often recognized as the model which fueled the popularity of the sub-compact SUV segment. The Brezza has always remained a flawless performer in its segment but it is pinpointed by its feature-less cabin.

In view of that, the company is all set to roll out the all-new Brezza loaded with comfort and the latest convenience features including the 360-degree camera view, electric sunroof, head-up display, and many more.

But the 360-degree camera is at the top of the list as it will allow a clear view of the surroundings on the infotainment screen while reversing the car. Also, it is a key driver-assist function that is now becoming a necessity for every car running on Indian roads.

While parking or maneuvering a vehicle in tight spaces, a 360-degree camera provides an immersive, all-around view for drivers. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki promises to democratize access to advanced technology for all.

Along with this All-New Brezza will feature a pop-up HUD (head-up display). Also, this sub-compact SUV will be the first car from the brand to have an electric sunroof.

Brezza, like its predecessor, will be a petrol-only model. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. In addition to the five-speed manual gearbox as standard, it will also get a new six-speed AT instead of the older four-speed torque converter automatic.

Expect the new Brezza to be slightly more expensive than the Vitara Brezza, which retails from Rs 7.84 lakh. The upcoming Brezza is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).