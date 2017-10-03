Four of India’s top-six automakers post double digit growth: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai lead the way

Most of the cars and SUV makers in India have registered massive increase in domestic sales in the month of September 2017. New products and variant offerings backed by suitable discounts in the festive month helped four of the top-six automakers to post double digit growth in the Indian domestic market.

Car sales in India; Maruti Suzuki:

Market leader and India’s largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki reported an increase of 10.3 per cent in its domestic sales last month as compared to the same month last year. The company sold a total of 151,500 units of its cars and SUVs in September 2017 in India as against 137,321 units in September 2016. Products like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Swift, Ignis and Baleno helped the company’s compact portfolio to grow over 44 per cent by selling 72,804 units. In the SUV space which has products like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Gypsy and S-Cross too grew by about 8 per cent with total sales of 19,900 units. However the sales of Maruti’s mini segment (Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R) declined by over 13 per cent and saw it selling 38,479 units last month.

Car sales in India; Hyundai Motor India:

India’s top passenger car exporter, Hyundai Motor India cloaked a total of 50,028 units in the month of September 2017 in the domestic market reporting a growth of 17.4 per cent. The company had sold 42,605 units in September 2016. Commenting on the September sales Rakesh Srivastava, Director - Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai achieved landmark sales of 50,028 units with growth of 17.4%, on the multiplier effect of phenomenal performance of newly launched Next Gen VERNA with sales of over 6,000 units along with strong pull for CRETA, ELITE i20 and GRAND i10 in this festive season.”

Car sales in India; Tata Motors:

It has been a good year for Tata Motors so far, The Company launched the Tata Hexa SUV earlier this year, followed by Tata Tigor sub-4-meter sedan and last month saw its Tata Nexon SUV making its market debut in India. In September 2017, Tata Motors passenger vehicles, recorded sales of 17,286 units, growth of 18%, over September 2016. Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor have proven to be successful models and seems to have clicked well with customers. The company also claims its Tata Nexon has received a ‘tremendous response in the market’.

Car sales in India; Honda Cars India:

Indian arm of Japanese automaker Honda Cars India registered monthly domestic sales of 18,257 units in September 2017 against 15,034 units in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 21%. The year 2017 seems to have been a good one for Honda as the company in this ongoing financial year has sold 91,269 units during April-Sept period in 2017, with cumulative growth of over 22%.HCIL had posted sales of 74,855units in the corresponding period of April-Sept in 2016. Honda City and Honda WR-V remains the top-two products sold by the company. Honda Cars also exported 413 units to its export markets.

Car sales in India; Volkswagen India:

Volkswagen India announced that it sold a total of 4,603 units in September 2017 as compared to 3,929 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year. The company has already commenced the local assemble of its new generation Volkswagen Passat sedan from its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra and is expected to launch the car in India this month.

With the festive season and discounts continuing in the month of October and with Diwali coming up, the passenger vehicle sales in India is expected to grow further this month. New products like face lift on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Volkswagen Passat, Skoda Kodiaq SUV will further enhance the cars and SUVs sales this festive season.